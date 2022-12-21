FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

DAL opened at $32.90 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

