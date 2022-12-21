Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 380 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 49,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Welltower by 11.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 304.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,614. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

