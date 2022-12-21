Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 427,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. 62,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,533. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

