Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NFLX traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.03. 157,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994,747. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.