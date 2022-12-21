Frax Price Index Share Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $41,518.50 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00006562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $850.32 or 0.05048547 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00497859 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.37 or 0.29498382 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.