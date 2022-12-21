Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,186. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.85.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.