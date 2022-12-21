Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.40 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $350.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.