Forsta AP Fonden Buys 36,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.44. 65,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $198.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

