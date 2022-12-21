Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 89,000 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

