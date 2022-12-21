FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.23% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

