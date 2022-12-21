FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. 108,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

