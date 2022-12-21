Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.20.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

