Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

