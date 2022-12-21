First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FPF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 585,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,163. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.