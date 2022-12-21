First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.14. Approximately 75,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 207,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

