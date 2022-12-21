First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
FIF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 46,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,202. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.