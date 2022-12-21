First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FIF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 46,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,202. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

