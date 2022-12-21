First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,977,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

