First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.01. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Rating)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

