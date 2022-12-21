Financial Survey: LifeStance Health Group (LFST) versus Its Competitors

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LifeStance Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million -$307.20 million -5.72 LifeStance Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.21

LifeStance Health Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LifeStance Health Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 LifeStance Health Group Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.13%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 169.75%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -33.77% -18.01% -14.14% LifeStance Health Group Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility and Risk

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group peers beat LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

