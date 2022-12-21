Financial Contrast: Modular Medical (MODD) versus Its Peers

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 221 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Modular Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,412.15% -134.87% -26.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 762 3349 7545 170 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.30 Modular Medical Competitors $1.09 billion $78.84 million 10.72

Modular Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modular Medical rivals beat Modular Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

