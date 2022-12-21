Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021780 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.