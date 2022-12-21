FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $218.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $218.00 target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

FDX traded up $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.87. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

