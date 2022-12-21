Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FRT opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8,647.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after buying an additional 376,689 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.