Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $47.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

