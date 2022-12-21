Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AQUA opened at $38.82 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 446.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

