Everdome Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $46.74 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

