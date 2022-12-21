Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.13 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Everdome has a total market cap of $48.13 million and $4.60 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everdome has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

