European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.7%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.95. 93,229 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$265.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.