Euro Coin Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006315 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $770,733.48 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.43 or 0.05151278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00497593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.44 or 0.29482604 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,906,054 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

