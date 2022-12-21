Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 907,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,951. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.