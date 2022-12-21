Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.06 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00008023 BTC on major exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $1,665.14 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.35046097 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,986.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

