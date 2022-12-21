Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.19

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and traded as low as $38.00. Emera shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 11,695 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

