Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ecolab by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after buying an additional 171,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,291. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.27.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

