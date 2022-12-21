Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

