Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,995. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

