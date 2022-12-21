Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

