Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

