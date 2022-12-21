Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Eildon Capital Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Eildon Capital Fund
