Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Eildon Capital Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Eildon Capital Fund alerts:

About Eildon Capital Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eildon Capital Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eildon Capital Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.