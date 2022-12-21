Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDUC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

