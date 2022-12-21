Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 215.39%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

