Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 215.39%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
