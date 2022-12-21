Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

SPGI traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,647. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average of $342.59.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

