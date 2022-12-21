Diligent Investors LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

