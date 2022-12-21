Diligent Investors LLC Buys 16,130 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.0% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 406,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

