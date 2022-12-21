Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

