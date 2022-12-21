Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

