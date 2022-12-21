dForce USD Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and $2,968.86 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00387804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02941232 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,739.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.