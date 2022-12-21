Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €186.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €186.00 ($197.87) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($214.89) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €162.10 ($172.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.62. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

