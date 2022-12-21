DeFiChain Price Tops $0.45 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $229.45 million and $1.55 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $851.17 or 0.05068053 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00497533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.96 or 0.29479092 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

