DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

