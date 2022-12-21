DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

